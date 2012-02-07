February 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rentenbank, Germany's Agency for

Agribusiness

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 17, 2017

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 101.024

Payment Date February 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0746427649

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.