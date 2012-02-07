BRIEF-Mercantile Ventures says Dick Enterprises Pvt Ltd becomes co's unit
* Says Dick Enterprises Pvt Ltd becomes co's unit Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mb7jZb) Further company coverage:
February 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rentenbank, Germany's Agency for
Agribusiness
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 17, 2017
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 101.024
Payment Date February 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0746427649
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Vereit® announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
Feb 23 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he wants to see "very significant" tax reform passed before Congress' August recess.