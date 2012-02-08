February 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley

Issue Amount A$22.2 million

Maturity Date August 24, 2018

Coupon 0.50 pct

Issue price 69.58

Reoffer price 69.58

Payment Date February 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

