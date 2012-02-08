HANOI, Feb 8 The following are excerpts from the results of Masan Group in 2011:

Unit: million dong

Item 2010 2011 (*)

Net revenues 5,586,000 8,310,000

Net profit 1,828,760 3,276,000

Note: (*) the firm did not specify whether the figures were consolidated or audited.

MSN rose 2.9 percent at 106,000 dong on Wednesday with 192,290 shares traded. ($1=20,900 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)