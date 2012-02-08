UK's May to speak to Peugeot CEO later on Wednesday - spokesman
LONDON, Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
HANOI, Feb 8 The following are excerpts from the results of Masan Group in 2011:
Unit: million dong
Item 2010 2011 (*)
Net revenues 5,586,000 8,310,000
Net profit 1,828,760 3,276,000
Note: (*) the firm did not specify whether the figures were consolidated or audited.
MSN rose 2.9 percent at 106,000 dong on Wednesday with 192,290 shares traded. ($1=20,900 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday that subsidized bus and truck tires imported from China had not damaged the U.S. industry.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.