EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 22)
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Februaru 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond Increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2030
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 103.029
Spread 103 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.3
bp over the 3.5 pct April 2026
Payment Date February 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,
Societe Generale & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 5.54
billion euro when fungible
ISIN XS0505157965
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Feb 22 EU capital rules for insurers need some tweaks but are not a deterrent to investment in infrastructure as some insurers' claim, the Bank of England said on Wednesday.
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: