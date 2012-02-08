HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 1 p.m. EST/1800 GMT
February 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse D'Amortissement de La Dette
Sociale
Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling
Maturity Date February 16, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 130 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date February 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
