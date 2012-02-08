February 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse D'Amortissement de La Dette

Sociale

Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling

Maturity Date February 16, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 130 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date February 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

