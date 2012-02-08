February 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc

Guarantor Santander UK plc and

Abbey Covered Bonds LLP

* * * *

Tranche 1

Maturity Date February 16, 2029

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 99.658

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 2028 UKT

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Lloyds &

Santander GBM & UBS

ISIN XS0746621704

* * * *

Tranche 2

Maturity Date February 16, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 160bp

Issue price 99.857

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 165bp

Payment Date February 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas &

RBS

ISIN XS0746622009

* * * *

Common terms

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Payment Date February 16, 2012

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.