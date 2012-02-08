February 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date August 17, 2015

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.734

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 282.4

bp 3.25 over 3.25 pct July 2015 DBR

Payment Date February 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, LBBW &

Unicredit

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000AAR0132

Data supplied by International Insider.