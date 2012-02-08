(Follows alerts)

Feb 8 Caesars Entertainment Corp's (CZR.O) shares rose as much as 55 percent in early trading on their debut on the Nasdaq.

Debt-laden Caesars, one of the largest casino operators in the United States and owner of the famed Caesars Palace, sold 1.81 million shares at $9 per share in its initial public offering. [ID:nL2E8D7LI9]

The company, which is valued at about $1.13 billion at the IPO price, is backed by private equity owners Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) and TPG Capital LP TPG.UL, which are holding on to 70.1 percent of the company they took private in 2008.

Caesars operates 52 casinos, mainly in the United States and England, including the Mecca of gambling, Las Vegas, under the Caesars, Harrah’s and Horseshoe brands.

The company's shares were up 23 percent at $11.11 in early trading on Wednesday, after having touched a high of $13.96 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

