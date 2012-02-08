BRIEF-China Fortune Land Development's shareholder uses 60.5 mln shares as collateral
* Says controlling shareholder uses 60.5 million shares in the company as collateral, or 2.05 percent total issued share capital
February 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Cedulas Hipotecarias priced on Wednesday.
Borrower CaixaBank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 16, 2017
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.53
Reoffer price 99.53
Spread 248 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 320.5
bp over the 3.75 pct April 2017 DBR
Payment Date February 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CaixaBank, CA CIB,
JPMorgan & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
Feb 22 Thailand's PTT Pcl is interested in bidding for a stake in the SK316 offshore gas block in Malaysia's state of Sarawak, Chief Executive Thewin Wongwanich said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG/TOKYO, Feb 22 Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd, which runs Japan's biggest chain of conveyor-belt sushi restaurants, said shareholders including European buyout firm Permira would sell shares worth up to 82.4 billion yen ($730 million) in an initial public offering.