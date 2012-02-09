Feb 9 Canaccord Genuity said its channel checks indicated very strong iPhone 4S sales trends in the United States and international markets, and increased its price target on Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) shares.

The brokerage, which revised its price target on the stock to $665 from $650, now expects the company to sell 32.6 million iPhones in the March quarter, up from an earlier estimate of 30.1 million phones.

"We believe iPhones are outselling all other smartphones combined at the Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon channels since the iPhone 4S launch," the brokerage wrote in a note to clients.

The iPhone 4S was launched in early October and comes with the increasingly popular voice recognition software, Siri. [ID:nN1E79317J]

Less than a month after its launch, AT&T (T.N) said it had activated a million of the phones on its network.

The company reclaimed its top smartphone-maker tag from Samsung (005930.KS) as its market share went up to 23 percent from 14 percent after the launch, the brokerage said.

Canaccord now sees Apple selling 148 million phones this year, up from its previous estimate of 140 million phones.

The brokerage said the launch of iPhone 5 could boost sales further.

"Our checks indicate smartphone competitors have delayed smartphone launches in an attempt to avoid competing with the iPhone 4S launch and ahead of a potential iPhone 5 announcement in mid-2012," the brokerage said.

Cupertino, California-based Apple's shares, which have soared about 30 percent since the launch of iPhone 4S, rose almost 2 percent in early trade to $484.78 on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

