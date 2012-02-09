BRIEF-Shanghai Construction's unit wins land auction for 761.1 mln yuan in Jiangxi
* Says unit wins land auction for 761.1 million yuan ($110.73 million) in Jiangxi province
February 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 12, 2017
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date February 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 3.60 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0362054073
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
* Process for potential acquisition of distressed pellet plants