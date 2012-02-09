(Follows alerts)

Feb 9 Imperial Sugar Co's IPSU.O quarterly loss narrowed on higher price for its refined sugar, sending its shares up as much as 60 percent in early trade.

First-quarter net loss narrowed to $3.5 million, or 29 cents per share, from a loss of $8.9 million, or 75 cents per share, a year ago.

However, results continue to be affected by the margin compression, driven by high raw sugar prices and competitive pricing dynamics, Chief Executive John Sheptor said in a statement.

Net sales were flat at $227.7 million.

The company also said it was in late stages of exploring a potential sale of its interest in Wholesome Sweeteners to a third party.

Shares of Imperial Sugar were trading at a more than 2-month high of $5.36 on Thursday morning on the Nasdaq making them the highest percentage gainer on the exchange. Trading in the stock was more than 8 times its normal daily average.

