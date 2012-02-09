MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges lower on profit-taking in early trade
DUBAI, Feb 27 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly slightly lower in thin early trade on Monday as there was little domestic or international news to stimulate activity.
February 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corporation
Gurantor BNY Trust Company of Australia Ltd
(in its capacity as Trustee of the
westpac Covered bond trust)
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date February 16, 2016
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.878
Reoffer yield 2.157 pct
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.3
bp over the 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR
Payment Date February 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Duetsche Bank &
Westpac Institutional Bank
Expected Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undsiclosed
Denoms (K) 100+1
Notes Launched under issuer's Covered bond
Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Coming up: U.S. durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds detail, updates prces)
* Decided to postpone preliminary announcement of results for year ended 31 december 2016 from 1 march 2017 to 8 march 2017