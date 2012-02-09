February 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Westpac Banking Corporation

Gurantor BNY Trust Company of Australia Ltd

(in its capacity as Trustee of the

westpac Covered bond trust)

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date February 16, 2016

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.878

Reoffer yield 2.157 pct

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.3

bp over the 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR

Payment Date February 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Duetsche Bank &

Westpac Institutional Bank

Expected Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undsiclosed

Denoms (K) 100+1

Notes Launched under issuer's Covered bond

Programme

