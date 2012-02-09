February 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten(BNG)

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date February 16, 2017

Coupon 5.625 pct

Issue price 101.469

Payment Date February 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0747104338

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.