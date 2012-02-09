February 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Global benchmark bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date February 16, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.399
Reoffer price 99.399
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Daiwa, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
