February 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Global benchmark bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date February 16, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.399

Reoffer price 99.399

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Daiwa, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

