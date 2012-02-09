Feb 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date October 12, 2054

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 108.794

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2055 UKT

Payment Date Febuary 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.2 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 700 million sterling

When fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0202407093

Data supplied by International Insider.