February 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Rural Electrification Corporation
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 7, 2017
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 100.432
Reoffer price 99.932
Spread 305 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
& RBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0148606145
