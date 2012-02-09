* Q4 adj EPS $0.62 vs est. $0.71

* Q4 rev $119.4 mln vs est. $128 mln

* Sees 2012 EPS $1.88-$1.95

* Sees 2012 rev $450-$460 mln

* Shares fall 20 pct aftermarket

Feb 9 Premium denim maker True Religion Apparel Inc TRLG.O posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by a drop in revenue at its wholesale segment, sending its shares down 20 percent.

True Religion, which sells its namesake jeans for as much as $300 in specialty boutiques and upscale department stores, has cut back on its off-price business to retain a high-end positioning that allows it to protect margins.

"The decline (in wholesale segment sales) primarily reflects the planned reduction in sales to off-price customers," the company said in a statement.

The wholesale business, which had accounted for more than 55 percent of sales in 2010, brought in about 34 percent of the company's revenue in 2011.

The company, also known for its 'Joey' line of jeans with twisted seams and low flap pockets, saw fourth-quarter profit of $14.5 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with $15.8 million, or 63 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, it earned 62 cents a share.

Revenue rose more than 7 percent to $119.4 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 71 cents a share, on revenue of $128 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, gross margins improved 120 basis points to 64.1 percent in the quarter, helped by the company's shift to the higher-margin consumer direct segment.

For 2012, the company expects earnings of $1.88 to $1.95 a share, on revenue of $450 million to $460 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $2.37 a share, on revenue of $494.3 million.

The Vernon, California-based company's shares, which had risen more than 50 percent through 2011, were down 20 percent at $29.10 after the bell. They closed at $36.74 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)

