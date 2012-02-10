* China iron ore imports fall due to holiday

* Shipments may continue to slow down in February

(Adds background, analysts comments)

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Feb 10 China imported 59.32 million tonnes of iron ore in January, down 7 percent from 64.09 million tonnes for the previous month, official data from China's customs authority showed on Friday.

The world's largest iron ore consumer slowed down on shipments during the one-week Lunar New Year holiday at the end of January, after the country purchased a record of around 686 million tonnes of the steelmaking raw material in 2011.

China's steel sector is expected to face headwinds this year due to the government's crackdown on the property market, which will weigh on demand for steel and iron ore.

China produced 1.673 million tonnes of crude steel per day in the Jan. 21-31 period. Daily runs in the world's top steel producer have dropped from nearly 2 million tonnes in mid-2011, when they were boosted by the construction sector. [ID:nL4E8D8650]

However, iron ore imports could continue to slow in February as steel mills remain reluctant to make large bookings amid an uncertain outlook and high inventories sitting at major Chinese ports.

"With domestic iron ore production growing faster and port inventories at a historically high level, China won't be that eager to import. There will be a relatively slow recovery in iron ore prices over Q1 and Q2," said Helen Lau, a commodity analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

Chinese mills are in a precarious position: Too little demand will see further falls in product prices, but too much demand will see a surge in raw material costs.

"My prediction this year is that the steel sector will be fine if the policies are right, but there is a big problem -- any recovery in China's steel sector profits is quickly eaten up by increases in iron ore prices," said Jiang Feitao, steel policy researcher at the China Academy of Social Sciences.

Many analysts have expressed concern that the decline in the country's construction sector could undermine the expansion plans of overseas iron ore giants such as Vale (VALE5.SA)(VALE.N), BHP Billiton (BHP.AX)(BLT.L) and Rio Tinto (RIO.AX)(RIO.L), who are banking on sustained levels of demand growth from China in the coming years.

Meanwhile, China's steel exports were 3.73 million tonnes in January, almost flat from 3.72 million tonnes in December, while imports fell to 920,000 tonnes from 1.19 million tonnes, customs data showed.

(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ruby.lian@thomsonreuters.com)(+86 21 6104 1797)(Reuters Messaging: ruby.lian.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA IRONORE/IMPORTS

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.