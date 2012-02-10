* Raises rating to outperform from neutral

* Says Regions will need to raise less capital than expected

* Expects bank's net interest margins to remain steady

* Says Regions will see loan growth in Q3 2012

Feb 10 Regions Financial (RF.N) will need to raise less capital than expected to repay the bailout funds it received during the financial crisis, Credit Suisse said and upgraded the southeastern U.S. lender a notch to "outperform."

The brokerage expects the bank to raise just $800 million in new equity capital, compared with consensus estimates of a raise between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion.

The lender, one of the largest in the United States, received $3.5 billion from the U.S. Treasury's Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), as it struggled with billions in losses tied to souring real estate loans.

Last month, Regions sold its Morgan Keegan investment banking unit to Raymond James (RJF.N) for $930 million in stock in a move widely expected to hasten the repayment of the bank's TARP funds. [ID:nN1E80B048]

Credit Suisse also expects the bank to be able hold the line on its margins, in contrast to the squeeze expected at its competitors due to prolonged ultra-low interest rates.

The brokerage expects Region's loan book to stabilize in the second-quarter of 2012 and begin to grow in the third quarter.

Shares of Birmingham, Alabama-based Regions closed at $5.68 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

