Feb 10 Shares of LinkedIn Corp LNKD.N jumped on Friday after the professional networking services company reported upbeat outlook for the first quarter and at least three brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.

The company's shares, which have gained about 35 percent in value since their year-low in November, rose 13 percent to $86.10 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They were later trading up 10 percent at $84.35.

LinkedIn on Thursday said it saw double-digit revenue growth in its subscription base in the fourth quarter and its marketing solutions, while revenue from its hiring solutions product showed triple-digit revenue growth. [ID:nL2E8D9IOZ]

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock. [ID:nWNAB1273] [ID:nWNAB1264] [ID:nWNAB1416]

