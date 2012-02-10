February 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date September 7, 2015
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 104.849
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT
Payment Date February 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance
Programme
The issue size will total 1.9 billion
Sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0579273219
