Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower GE Capital Australia Funding

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount A$275 million

Maturity Date February 17, 2017

Coupon 5.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.466

Reoffer yield 5.8764 pct

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under isser's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0747381928

