Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower GE Capital Australia Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation
Issue Amount A$275 million
Maturity Date February 17, 2017
Coupon 5.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.466
Reoffer yield 5.8764 pct
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under isser's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0747381928
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.