WELLINGTON Feb 13 New Zealand courier and
data management company Freightways Ltd reported a 20
percent rise in first half net profit on Monday and said it
expects to see further improvement in trading.
Freightways made a net profit of NZ$19.0 million ($15.8
million) in the six months to Dec. 31 compared with NZ$15.8
million in the same period a year ago.
Shares in Freightways last traded down a cent at NZ$3.77,
having risen around 2.4 percent so far this year, matching the
gain in the benchmark NZSX-50 index.
The company declared an increased interim dividend of 8.5
cents per share compared with 7.25 cents a share last year.
Freightways, which operates package delivery and data
storage services in New Zealand and Australia.
In October it acquired the local operations of U.S.
information manager Iron Mountain for $10 million, and
in December bought Australian storage service Filesaver Ltd.
Freightways said it was well positioned after recent
acquisitions and expansion and expected a further improvement in
trading.
($1=NZ$1.20)
(Gyles Beckford)