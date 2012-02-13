BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
* 2011 pretax profit rises 29 pct to 59.4 mln stg
* To pay dividend after H1 2012 results
* Says 2012 off to a strong start
Feb 13 Data-centre operator Telecity posted a 29 percent jump in full-year pretax profit, and said it will initiate a dividend payment after 2012 first-half results.
Telecity's full-year 2011 pretax profit was 59.4 million pounds ($93.6 million), compared with 45.9 million pounds.
Adjusted profit was 67 million pounds. Revenue rose 22 percent to 239.8 million pounds.
"We have entered 2012 in a strong position, with a solid opening order book and pipeline of new opportunities from new and existing customers," Chief Executive Michael Tobin said in a statement.
Tobin said demand for premium data centre capacity is strong across all of the company's markets.
Telecity initially intends to pay out a ratio of about 20 percent of adjusted earnings per share as dividend, and said it will seek to grow annual dividends at least in line with earnings. ($1 = 0.6348 British pounds) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore Editing by Maju Samuel)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.