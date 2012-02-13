TOKYO Feb 13 Japan's second-biggest utility, Kansai Electric Power Co, said on Monday it would postpone the launch of its first wind power plant by about a year to February 2013 due to a delay in construction.

The 12-megawatt facility in Awaji in western Japan had been scheduled to begin commercial operations by the end of March 2012. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)