Feb 13 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:

APPLE INC, Friday's close $493.42

The company raised the stake in an intensifying global patent battle with Samsung Electronics by targeting the latest model using Google's fast growing Android software, a move which may affect other Android phone makers.

GOOGLE INC, Friday's close $605.91

MOTOROLA MOBILITY Friday's close $39.45

Google is expected to win approval next week from European regulators, as well as from U.S. antitrust authorities, for its planned $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility, according to people familiar with the matter.

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Friday's close $83.50

The Industrial conglomerate is reviewing the possibility of selling its flow and compressor businesses that could fetch a combined $3.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

GENERAL MOTORS, Friday's close $25.50

The company's China venture has won approval from a local environmental authority to build a $1.1 billion plant in central Hubei province, following the imposition of tighter control over foreign investment in the automaking sector.

NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD, Friday's close $13.72

The company posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss hurt by a weak tanker market, but the company said it will continue to pay quarterly dividends.

GSE HOLDING INC, Friday's close $11.50

SYNACOR INC, Friday's close $5.25

The companies attracted investors' interest on their first day of trading, rising as much as 33 percent and 27 percent respectively, after they were forced to slash the pricing of their offerings. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)