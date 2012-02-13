Feb 13 Some U.S. stocks to watch on
Monday:
APPLE INC, Friday's close $493.42
The company raised the stake in an intensifying global
patent battle with Samsung Electronics by targeting
the latest model using Google's fast growing Android
software, a move which may affect other Android phone makers.
GOOGLE INC, Friday's close $605.91
MOTOROLA MOBILITY Friday's close $39.45
Google is expected to win approval next week from European
regulators, as well as from U.S. antitrust authorities, for its
planned $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility, according
to people familiar with the matter.
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Friday's close $83.50
The Industrial conglomerate is reviewing the possibility of
selling its flow and compressor businesses that could fetch a
combined $3.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
GENERAL MOTORS, Friday's close $25.50
The company's China venture has won approval from a local
environmental authority to build a $1.1 billion plant in central
Hubei province, following the imposition of tighter control over
foreign investment in the automaking sector.
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD, Friday's close $13.72
The company posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss
hurt by a weak tanker market, but the company said it will
continue to pay quarterly dividends.
GSE HOLDING INC, Friday's close $11.50
SYNACOR INC, Friday's close $5.25
The companies attracted investors' interest on their first
day of trading, rising as much as 33 percent and 27 percent
respectively, after they were forced to slash the pricing of
their offerings.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)