* Raises to "outperform" from "market perform"

* Raises price target to $20 from $17

* Says may see HTC, LG smartphone wins

Feb 13 FBR Capital Markets & Co upgraded Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) stock by a notch to "outperform," as HTC Corp (2498.TW) and LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS) may choose the chipmaker's Tegra 3 processors over Qualcomm's (QCOM.O).

The brokerage said the company's shares were cheaper than its peers' and presented a good buying opportunity, ahead of the upcoming Mobile World Congress -- where the design wins may be announced -- may prove a positive catalyst for the stock.

FBR raised its price target by $3 to $20.

The company, once known for graphics cards, has stepped up its presence in the smartphone and tablet market, as it takes on long-standing stalwart Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments TXN.N.

Nvidia's results, which are due on February 15, will likely not hurt shares as the company has already lowered its current-quarter sales outlook, citing a shortage of hard drives due to the Thai floods, FBR said.

"Our upgrade is predicated on MWC being a near-term catalyst, not earnings results, with any earnings-driven sell-off a buying opportunity ahead of MWC," the brokerage said.

It, however, said Texas Instruments, and not Nvidia, would sell into Amazon's (AMZN.O) upcoming tablet Kindle Fire, which could be seen as a negative.

Shares of the company rose 3 percent to $16.30 in premarket trading. They closed at $15.90 Friday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

((monika.shinghal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: monika.shinghal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: NVIDIA/RESEARCH FBR

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.