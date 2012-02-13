February 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Red Electrica Financiaciones SAU

Guarantor Red Electrica Corporacion, Sociedad Anonima and

Red Electrica de espana, Sociedad Anonima Unipersonal

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 29, 2020

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 102.381

Spread 235 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 291.5

bp over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date February 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Commerzbank, JPMorgan &

RBC Capital Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 550 million

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0619706657

Temporary ISIN XS0747747680

Data supplied by International Insider.