February 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Red Electrica Financiaciones SAU
Guarantor Red Electrica Corporacion, Sociedad Anonima and
Red Electrica de espana, Sociedad Anonima Unipersonal
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date April 29, 2020
Coupon 4.875 pct
Reoffer price 102.381
Spread 235 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 291.5
bp over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR
Payment Date February 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Commerzbank, JPMorgan &
RBC Capital Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 550 million
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0619706657
Temporary ISIN XS0747747680
