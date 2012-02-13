Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OKB)
Guarantor Republic of Austria
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 21, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 35 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 500 million Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0143838453
