Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BP Capital Markets plc

Guarantor BP plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 16, 2016

Coupon 2.177 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 153.2 bp

Over the OBL 159

ISIN XS0747743937

* * * *

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 18, 2019

Coupon 2.994 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 103 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 165.5 bp

Over 3.75 pct 2019 DBR

ISIN XS0747744232

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Deutsche Bank,Lloyds, Santander GBM

& SGCIB

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under Issuer's Debt Issuance programme

