Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2014

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.788

Spread 117 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT

Payment Date February 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland

& UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0747766631

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)