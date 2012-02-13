FEB 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Terna SPA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 17, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.809

Spread 257 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Deutsche Bank ,JPMorgan ,Mediobanca,

Natixis & UniCredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Data supplied by International Insider.