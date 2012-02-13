FEB 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Terna SPA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date February 17, 2017
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.809
Spread 257 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Deutsche Bank ,JPMorgan ,Mediobanca,
Natixis & UniCredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Data supplied by International Insider.