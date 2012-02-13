February 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Sampo
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.568
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 345.3bp
over the 0.75 pct february 2017 OBL
Payment Date February 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi,Danske, Deutsche Bank & Nordea
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
