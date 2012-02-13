February 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Sampo

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.568

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 345.3bp

over the 0.75 pct february 2017 OBL

Payment Date February 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi,Danske, Deutsche Bank & Nordea

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

