MELBOURNE, Feb 14 Australian takeover target Sundance Resources plans to update the market on the approvals process for its Mbalam iron ore project in west Africa by Thursday, the company said on Tuesday, seeking a trading halt on its shares.

Sundance has recommended a A$1.34 billion ($1.44 billion)offer from China's Hanlong Mining to buy out the company, which hinges on Sundance winning mine approvals and Hanlong winning takeover approvals from Cameroon and the Republic of Congo.

The mine is due to initially ship 35 million tonnes of iron ore a year to steel producers, which would put it on par with the iron ore output of Anglo American.

Sundance is eager to get the deal done as it cannot afford to develop the $4 billion-plus Mbalam project on its own.

The Perth-based Sundance has been looking to complete the deal by May. Hanlong already owns 18.6 percent of Sundance.

Sundance shares last traded at A$0.425, 25 percent below Hanlong's offer of A$0.57 a share, reflecting uncertainty over the fate of the deal.

