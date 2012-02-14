* Raises price target to $8.50 from $8

* Says earnings headwinds persist

* Says consensus EPS estimates are too high

Feb 14 Earnings headwinds at Bank of America will persist even as capital concerns subside, Citigroup said, downgrading Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) to "neutral" from "buy."

"The focus is shifting to earnings power and we believe it will take time for some of the earnings drivers to materialize, such as reduced legacy asset servicing costs, expense initiatives, capital markets rebound, and higher interest rates," Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz wrote in a note to clients.

A sluggish economic recovery could slow the pace of credit improvement and could put additional pressure on the housing market -- two sectors where the lender has a high credit exposure, Horowitz added.

Keith Horowitz is five-star rated analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on the banks under his coverage, according to Thomson Reuters' StarMine data.

For his coverage of Bank of America, Horowitz is four-star rated and ranks eighth out of 27 analysts covering the stock. StarMine awards the top 10 percent of analysts five stars, the next 23 percent four stars, and the lowest 10 percent one star.

Citigroup increased its price target on the stock by 50 cents to $8.50 and said capital concerns have subsided after the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank raised capital guidance for 2012.

Shares of the company closed at $8.25 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

