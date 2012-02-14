* Cuts price target to 38 reais from 40 reais

* Sees weaker capital position on Redecard acquisition

* Sees no need to raise capital to close the gap

Feb 14 Brazil's biggest private-sector bank Itau Unibanco's (ITUB4.SA) capital position could weaken after the expected acquisition of minority shareholders in Redecard RDCD3.SA, Santander said, as it downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "buy."

On Feb. 7, Itau Unibanco unveiled a plan to buy up to a 49.9859 percent stake in card payment processor Redecard, in a first step before taking the company private [ID:nE5E7LQ01L].

The brokerage said it expects Itau's core capital to fall to 7.4 percent after Itau closes its acquisition of the card payment processor during the second quarter of 2012.

"We do not believe Itau would need to raise capital to close this gap, given that the strong internal capital generation should allow it to close it organically in four to five years, meeting the Basel III phase-in timetable," Santander wrote in a Feb. 13 note to clients.

The São Paulo-based bank also expects almost no earnings impact for the next two years from the deal, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setúbal said on a Wednesday conference call. [ID:nL2E8D81WU]

Shares of Itau closed at 37.45 reais on Monday.

