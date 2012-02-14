BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 9.3 pct passive stake in Galena Biopharma
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
February 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 55 milion euro
Maturity Date April 30, 2015
Coupon 2.9 pct
Payment Date February 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bankia
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.05 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0513825280
Temporary ISIN XS0748033429
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Maya Nikolaeva PARIS, Feb 17 French banks lost ground in the 2016 ranking of the most active financial institutions on primary and secondary government debt markets, according to public debt management agency Agence France Tresor (AFT). Banks in Europe have retreated from primary dealing in government bonds, saying regulatory constraints are adding to the costs involved. BNP Paribas held on to top place in 2016 but lost ground to HSBC and JP Morgan in the primary a
BEIJING, Feb 17 China's central bank said on Friday it plans to tighten up its oversight in a range of areas including corporate debt and bank assets, as policymakers fret over fast-rising leverage and the risk of asset bubbles in the rapidly growing economy.