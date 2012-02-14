BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 9.3 pct passive stake in Galena Biopharma
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.536
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 114 bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JP Morgan & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.15 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Maya Nikolaeva PARIS, Feb 17 French banks lost ground in the 2016 ranking of the most active financial institutions on primary and secondary government debt markets, according to public debt management agency Agence France Tresor (AFT). Banks in Europe have retreated from primary dealing in government bonds, saying regulatory constraints are adding to the costs involved. BNP Paribas held on to top place in 2016 but lost ground to HSBC and JP Morgan in the primary a
BEIJING, Feb 17 China's central bank said on Friday it plans to tighten up its oversight in a range of areas including corporate debt and bank assets, as policymakers fret over fast-rising leverage and the risk of asset bubbles in the rapidly growing economy.