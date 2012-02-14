Feb 14 Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS.N) said it expects to post a higher full-year profit, largely above analysts estimates, sending its shares up as much as 7 percent in early morning trade.

For the full year, the payment processor expects to earn $2.47 a share to $2.57 a share, on an adjusted basis, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company sees a 3 percent to 5 percent organic revenue growth this year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to post a profit of $2.51 on revenue of $6.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On Monday, FIS posted a quarterly profit marginally above analysts' expectations on strong growth in its international segment and increased its annual dividend four-fold. [ID:nL4E8DD5G0]

Shares of the company were trading up 6.5 percent at $30.89 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

