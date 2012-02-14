Feb 14 Rackspace Hosting Inc's RAX.N shares rose to a lifetime high after the Web hosting company reported fourth-quarter results that trumped Wall Street forecasts as more businesses moved their applications to its "cloud" of servers.

At least one brokerage upgraded the stock while three others raised their price targets on it and shares of the company jumped 11 percent to $54.80 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They were later trading at $54.71.

Rackspace crossed the $1 billion revenue mark in 2011 after continued double-digit revenue growth since its inception in 1998. On Monday, it forecast 2012 revenue growth similar to last year's. [ID:nL4E8DD5J0]

"Rackspace reported strong fourth-quarter results while indicating trends should drive similar performance in 2012. We raise our estimates to reflect sustained high growth and solid margins," Benchmark Capital wrote in a note.

The brokerage said it now expects over 30 percent EBITDA growth in 2012 and 2013 and raised the stock to "buy" from "hold."

Brokerage Stifel Nicolaus, which raised its price target on the stock to $66 from $50, believes the recent quarter showed that there are multiple vectors to Rackspace's revenue growth.

"First, we continue to believe Rackspace is a beneficiary of secular trends related to cloud computing. Second, we believe Rackspace is experiencing some cyclical benefits related to improvement in its Small and Medium business customer base," Stifel said in a note.

RBC Capital Markets, JMP Research and Collins Stewart also raised their price targets on the stock.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

