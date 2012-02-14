BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 9.3 pct passive stake in Galena Biopharma
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 21, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.469
Spread Minus 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 59.9 bp
Over the 2017 OBL 162
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Commerzbank & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1MBB54
By Maya Nikolaeva PARIS, Feb 17 French banks lost ground in the 2016 ranking of the most active financial institutions on primary and secondary government debt markets, according to public debt management agency Agence France Tresor (AFT). Banks in Europe have retreated from primary dealing in government bonds, saying regulatory constraints are adding to the costs involved. BNP Paribas held on to top place in 2016 but lost ground to HSBC and JP Morgan in the primary a
BEIJING, Feb 17 China's central bank said on Friday it plans to tighten up its oversight in a range of areas including corporate debt and bank assets, as policymakers fret over fast-rising leverage and the risk of asset bubbles in the rapidly growing economy.