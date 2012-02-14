Toshiba to issue business risk warning on Tuesday - Nikkei
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.
Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Faurecia SA
Issue Amount 140 million euro
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 9.375 pct
Reoffer price 107.5
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & SG CIB
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Temp ISIN XS0748128054
ISIN XS0704870392
* Paris said to be readying security chiefs meeting (Adds background, latest poll)
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp officials will tell a U.S. House panel on Tuesday that automakers need changes to automotive safety rules to allow the deployment of self-driving cars on American roads.