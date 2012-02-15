* Cites survival 'uncertainty' after support talks stall

TOKYO, Feb 15 Shares of Japan's Elpida Memory 6665.T plunged 21 percent to a record low on Wednesday after the world's No.3 maker of DRAM chips flagged concerns about its survival, citing stalled discussions with lenders on financial support ahead of debt repayment deadlines.

The news of Elpida's woes, as well as a jump in chip prices, sparked a surge in shares of South Korean rival Hynix Semiconductor (000660.KS) as well as U.S. DRAM maker Micron Technology (MU.O).

Elpida is scrambling to meet deadlines in the next two months to repay 92 billion yen ($1.2 billion) in bonds and loans. It has been battered by a slump in prices for its dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, which are used mostly in personal computers, and as consumers switch to tablets that use flash memory.

Lenders to Elpida, a supplier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O), had given the company until this month to devise a turnaround plan, extending an earlier deadline, sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters.

But Japan's last remaining DRAM maker said in a statement late on Tuesday that talks with private banks, the Development Bank of Japan and Japan's trade ministry were not advancing as expected, and "therefore, material uncertainty about its assumed going concern is found." [ID:nL4E8DE2EL]

Elpida, with a 12.1 percent share of the global market, according to iSuppli data, trails South Korea's Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and Hynix Semiconductor (000660.KS), which hold 45 percent and 21.5 percent, respectively.

SURVIVORS ARE WINNERS

Hynix shares jumped as much as 6.5 percent on Wednesday morning, while Micron leapt 6.2 percent overnight. Elpida was down 17 percent at 308 yen, after dropping as low as 294 yen.

"A survivor becomes a winner in the chip market. If one company collapses, others become happy," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities in Seoul. "The chip price rise also signals that the DRAM market has bottomed out."

In a bright sign for the sector, contract prices for 2Gb DRAM chips jumped nearly 7 percent in the first half of February from late January level, marking its first upturn since late April last year, according to chip price tracker DRAMeXchange.

There has been speculation that Elpida was seeking a rescue deal with U.S. DRAM maker Micron Technology (MU.O) and its Taiwanese partner Nanya Technology (2408.TW), though Elpida President Yukio Sakamoto has played down the need for an immediate equity tie-up.

There have also been reports that Japan's government is looking to combine the struggling system chip operations of Renesas Electronics (6723.T), Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T) and Panasonic Corp (6752.T), with production outsourced to GlobalFoundries, a California-based company that could buy Elpida's chip plant in Hiroshima as part of that deal. [ID:nL4E8D82KR]

(Reporting by Mari Saito in Tokyo and Hyunjoo Jin and Miyoung Kim in Seoul; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Michael Watson and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

