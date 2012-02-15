TOKYO Feb 15 Japanese utility Hokuriku Electric Power Co said it would halt power generation from the coal-fired No.1 unit at its Nanao-Ohta plant for around one day from about 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

The company said it expects to resume operations at the 500-megawatt unit at around 1200 GMT on Thursday after repairs following a water leak near a boiler pipeline.

The shutdown will not impact the stability of power supplies to customers, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)