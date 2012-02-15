TOKYO Feb 15 Japanese utility Hokuriku
Electric Power Co said it would halt power generation
from the coal-fired No.1 unit at its Nanao-Ohta plant for around
one day from about 1100 GMT on Wednesday.
The company said it expects to resume operations at the
500-megawatt unit at around 1200 GMT on Thursday after repairs
following a water leak near a boiler pipeline.
The shutdown will not impact the stability of power supplies
to customers, the firm said in a statement.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)