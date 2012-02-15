NAYPYITAW, Myanmar Feb 15 Myanmar's is in talks with foreign companies with a view to building elevated and underground train systems for the commercial capital Yangon, the country's rail transport minister said on Wednesday

"We are now talking with international companies for the construction of both a skytrain and underground train system for the commercial capital Yangon," the minister, Aung Min, told Reuters in an interview.

"There is no such project planned for Naypyitaw," he said, referring to the small, newly built capital.

The former capital, Yangon, is Myanmar's biggest city with an estimated 6 million of the country's 60 million people living there.

Aung Min said the train systems in Bangkok and Beijing were models for the planned Yangon system.

"The (interested) companies are Singaporean, Japanese and Germany and American ... We are now talking with them."

Asked how long it might take to build the system, he said: "We will implement this on a build, operate and transfer policy, so it depends on the terms." (Reporting by Martin Petty and Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Robert Birsel)