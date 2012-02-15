February 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 22, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.843
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 79.6
bp over the OBL 162
Payment Date February 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs International & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt
Issuance Programme
