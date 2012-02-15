February 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Barclays Bank Plc

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 22, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.682

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.3

bp over the 0.75 pct due February

2017 OBL

Payment Date February 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, ING &

Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100+1

Notes Bonds are backed by 100% prime

residential UK Mortgages

ISIN XS0748955142

