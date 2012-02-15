February 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Barclays Bank Plc
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 22, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.682
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.3
bp over the 0.75 pct due February
2017 OBL
Payment Date February 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, ING &
Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100+1
Notes Bonds are backed by 100% prime
residential UK Mortgages
ISIN XS0748955142
Data supplied by International Insider.