Feb 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 15, 2017

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 101.53

Reoffer price 101.53

Payment Date February 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Englsih

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0698632212

