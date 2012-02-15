Feb 15 Shares of Bob Evans Farms Inc (BOBE.O) rose more than 9 percent to a life high on Wednesday, after the restaurant operator raised the lower end of its full-year profit outlook and reported a third-quarter profit that beat market estimates.

For the full year, it now expects a profit of $2.38 a share to $2.44 a share, up from its previous forecast of $2.36 a share to $2.44 a share, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

For the third quarter, the company earned $20.3 million, or 69 cents a share, compared with $15.5 million, or 51 cents a share, a year ago.

Net sales were flat at $428.3 million.

Analysts on an average had expected the company to post earnings of 59 cents a share, on revenue of $430.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We believe that any concerns around performance should be offset by a combination of improving top-line and margin trends in the restaurant division," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brad Ludington wrote in a note to clients.

Shares of the company, which have risen more than 34 percent since their October low of $27.41, touched a life high of $39.70. They were trading up at $38.67 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((meenakshi.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 ext. 5217; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:meenakshi.iyer.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BOBEVANS/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.